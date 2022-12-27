 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page A06 eedition image

Devynn Brielle Thomas was born on Saturday, Christmas

Eve, at her home in the middle of the Buffalo blizzard.

Here she is with her parents at Oishei Children's Hospital on Sunday, where they arrived the morning after the birth.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News