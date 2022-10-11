 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Veteran Sabres forward Kyle Okposo becomes the team's first captain in 13 months, since Jack Eichel was stripped of the role two months before being traded to the Vegas Golden Knights.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

