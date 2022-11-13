 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page C03 eedition image

98-year-old World War II veteran Bill Gosch talks with Rishi Sharma, a YouTube producer who chronicles stories of WWII combat vets, in Gosch's home.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News