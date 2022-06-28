Related to this story
Four days after retiring from the NFL, Rob Gronkowski joined one of his four brothers, Dan, and dozens of others to work out at Fountain Plaza in downtown Buffalo.
“When I was playing on other teams, everyone knows about the Bills' organization, how they treat families, how they approach things in a professional manner, and also the fans,” Greg Mancz said last week in an interview with The Buffalo News, his first since signing with the team in March.
Mike Harrington: Ben Bishop move was for accounting and Sabres should floor it to spend real money in goal
The Sabres still have to add to their defense and forward group, including deciding what to do with Victor Olofsson. The restricted free agent winger could be looking at an arbitration award and/or a bridge deal that could take him close to $5 million a year. On a short-term basis with all this cap room, no reason not to pay him for now and then see if you're going to keep him or include him in any NHL-level deals.
The 828-foot-long Stage 4, which took two years and $3 million to build, is longer than any in the movie-making mecca of Hollywood.
The Niagara Town Board voted in favor of a 27-page "negative declaration" that no potentially significant environmental impact would stem from the proposed $300 million project.
Luis Marrero, was fatally shot May 4 in an apartment on Donovan Drive in the Ferry-Grider Homes, Buffalo police said. He was 39. Police found Jalia Marrero's body 33 days later in a wooded area behind a commercial plaza on Delaware Avenue, south of Kenmore Avenue.
Rapper Lil Tjay shot in New Jersey, Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dead at 26, and more trending topics
Rapper Lil Tjay has reportedly undergone emergency surgery after being shot in New Jersey; and, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at age 26. Here's that and more of today's trending topics.
Williamsville residents reject mayor's controversial stances by landslide in special trustees election
Two former Williamsville mayors scored landslide victories Tuesday to claim seats on the Village Board in a special election that was seen as a referendum on the controversial policies and statements of Mayor Deb Rogers.
A 60-year-old woman found dead early this month in her East Amherst home was fatally stabbed by her boyfriend following an argument, authorities said Monday.
See who is buying and selling properties in Erie County.