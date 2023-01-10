Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo New Sabres forward Tage Thompson battles for the puck with Flyers center Scott Laughton during the second period. Buffalo was shut out for the first time this season despite putting 28 shots on goal.
An Ohio man visiting Niagara Falls as part of a cross-country escapade to celebrate his 40th birthday left a gift in front of the Buffalo Bills store early Thursday: a brand-new folding table scrawled with a message to Bills Mafia.
Given the week the Bills and the NFL have had in the wake of Damar Hamlin's scary injury, a CPR sack celebration didn't seem like the classiest move. Especially by the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Hamlin's hometown, and in the stadium where Hamlin played his college football for Pitt.
Per the physicians at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the Bills released a statement Friday morning that read: "Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery."
