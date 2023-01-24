This was a disappointment wrapped around a debacle. A disappointment because the Bills believed they had the goods to be the last team standing next month in Glendale, Ariz., and a debacle for how it ended. Hard truths produce hard lessons, though, Ryan O'Halloran writes.
The Buffalo Bills were not in the Cincinnati Bengals’ league Sunday. As painful as that is for Bills fans to read, it’s reality. The Bengals were the better team in every way, shape and form in their 27-10 victory at Highmark Stadium, Jay Skurski writes.
The Bills enter the offseason with 21 unrestricted free agents and three restricted or exclusive rights free agents, and general manager Brandon Beane and the organization will be faced with some tough decisions in who to try to retain and at what price.
Forest Lawn President Joe Dispenza and then-Superintendent of Grounds Craig Wolcott are accused of conspiring to get rid of unionized groundskeepers, members of Teamsters Local 449, through a decertification vote.
Allen said after Sunday’s game that it was still too soon for him fully dissect why the Bengals' defense was so effective. “I’ll watch the film and maybe I can answer that a little bit better. We just couldn't find it."