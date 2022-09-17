Related to this story
Most Popular
The company said it's aware the app is popular, but it is losing too much money to keep it going.
On birthday, Kelly Pegula posts childhood photo with mom Kim and says it's 'been a rough few months'
It was Kelly's first post on Instagram since a March 25 photo from the Miami Open, a tennis tournament that her older sister, Jessie, was playing in.
The stabbing took place at about noon at the school located at 75 W. Huron St.
Four Buffalo residents were arrested late Monday night after officers stopped a burglary in progress at a car dealership, Batavia police reported.
Allen and the Bills were impressive as they dominated the reigning Super Bowl champions in Week 1.
A stolen car from Canada that ran through U.S. Customs at the Peace Bridge was chased nearly 90 miles along the eastbound Thruway before it was stopped Sunday morning, state police reported.
Ultimate Bills fan favorite Ryan Fitzpatrick says he will come to Buffalo and jump through a table should the team win the Super Bowl this year.
Norah Fletchall did not indicate why she resigned, but said, "I'm looking forward to my next professional endeavor."
A former high school coach has been sentenced by Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan to 364 days in jail for exchanging sexually explicit messages with a juvenile in 2015, District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.
One point of contention between the sides is whether former state Supreme Court Justice John Michalek's sentence had "commenced" when he was led out of the courtroom by an officer.