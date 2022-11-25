Related to this story
An "extreme" lake-effect storm that dumped 77 inches in Orchard Park has left the Buffalo metro area, but forecasters from the National Weather Service warn that blowing snow on Sunday could make travel difficult.
Many snow-related travel bans were lifted early Monday morning. For additional details read: Most, but not all, snow-related driving bans have been lifted.
Law enforcement officers wrote 300-plus tickets through Friday evening to drivers who violated travel bans during a lake-effect snowstorm that dropped 5 feet of snow in a day in some places.
Liz Jurkowski of the National Weather Service said the existing record for a two-day total of snow in Erie County is 51 inches measured 19 miles west of West Seneca during the snowstorm Nov. 17-19, 2014.
A crew of three from The Weather Channel picked a location near the intersection of Pleasant Avenue and Lake Street in the Village of Hamburg for live shots this morning.
Social media posts showed fans using snowblowers to help at least one player so he could get to the team plane, which is scheduled to take off Saturday afternoon.
Much of the attention will likely be in the hardest-hit areas, such as Orchard Park, Evans, Lackawanna and Hamburg, where travel bans remain in place, noted Dan Neaverth, the county's commissioner of emergency services. Many school districts already have announced closures for Monday as the cleanup continues.
