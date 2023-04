Team captain Matt Daniels leads the Buffalo Bills football wheelchair squad in a huddle at the end of their practice in the parking lot of St. John's Lutheran Church on April 3. Below left, Adam Page (20) tries to catch a pass in front of Daniels (40) during the practice. Below right, Zack Andrews tries to catch a ball thrown to him during practice. The competition is a 7-on-7 touch-style game played outdoors on blacktop or indoors on a multipurpose surface.