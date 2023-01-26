This was a disappointment wrapped around a debacle. A disappointment because the Bills believed they had the goods to be the last team standing next month in Glendale, Ariz., and a debacle for how it ended. Hard truths produce hard lessons, though, Ryan O'Halloran writes.
The Bills enter the offseason with 21 unrestricted free agents and three restricted or exclusive rights free agents, and general manager Brandon Beane and the organization will be faced with some tough decisions in who to try to retain and at what price.
The Buffalo Bills were not in the Cincinnati Bengals’ league Sunday. As painful as that is for Bills fans to read, it’s reality. The Bengals were the better team in every way, shape and form in their 27-10 victory at Highmark Stadium, Jay Skurski writes.