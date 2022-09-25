 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page F02 eedition image

Channel 2 anchor Melissa Holmes during a morning news meeting last week at the station. The Sweet Home graduate wakes around 2:15 a.m. to get ready for the day – beginning with her 4:30 a.m. show "Daybreak."

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News