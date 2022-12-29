 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page A08 eedition image

National Grid lineman Patrick Winn restores service to a home on Sobieski Street on Wednesday. In all, National Grid suffered 148 broken poles and 137 damaged transformers.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News