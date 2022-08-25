 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page C02 eedition image

Bills head coach Sean McDermott says he wants the chance to thoroughly evaluate some of the players on his roster.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News