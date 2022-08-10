 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page A06 eedition image

Irish rockers U2 played Highmark Stadium — it was called New Era Field then — on their 2017 Joshua Tree Tour, commemorating the 30th anniversary of their 1987 album.

 Buffalo News file photo

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News