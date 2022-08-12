 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page C02 eedition image

Team Perreault goalie Erik Portillo stops Team Hasek's Ryan Johnson during the French Connection 3 on 3 tournament at development camp. Despite enjoying the experience, Johnson has decided to go back to school.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News