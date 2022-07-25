Related to this story
Customers arriving after 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Tops Market at 2101 Elmwood Ave. in North Buffalo found it closed, according to a passerby.
Several dozen people temporarily blocked traffic on Route 33 in Buffalo Saturday evening as they released balloons to pay tribute to a fatal accident victim.
When the Bills take the field Sunday to start training camp at St. John Fisher University, they believe Miller will be the missing piece to get them to the Super Bowl. There’s some sense of serendipity: Miller spent months thinking he’d be drafted by the Bills in 2011. But instead, his path took him elsewhere, shaping him at each stop. Miles from Buffalo, he grew up, he grew attached. He was traded away, he broke down, he started over. Now, he’s starting over again, but this time, it is on his terms.
The men accused of killing three people in a 2019 drug robbery allegedly left a 3-year-old boy strapped in his car seat overnight with the bodies of his parents, who were shot to death in front of the toddler, court records show.
COVID-19 symptoms left President Joe Biden with a deep, raspy voice and persistent cough as he met Friday via videoconference with his top economic team, but he tried to strike a reassuring tone, declaring, “I feel much better than I sound.” White House officials say Biden is working more than eight hours a day. His appetite hasn’t diminished, and he signed bills into law and took part in his daily intelligence briefings, albeit via phone. The president’s doctors say his mild symptoms are improving and he has responded well to treatment. He tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday.
Joey David George, 37, of Lynnwood, Wash., allegedly called the Tops on Elmwood and identified himself as "Peter," according to the criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Each of the 32 NFL teams, including the Buffalo Bills, received $347 million in national revenue for 2021-22, as the business of the NFL continues to boom.
Former Deputy John A. Gugino, 45, was entering a men’s room at Highmark Stadium when an on-duty deputy saw him and called him corrupt, said his sister Jill Gugino-Redman, whose account of the episode comes from her brother.
The amount of overtime hours at the correctional facility in Alden and the Holding Center in Buffalo has not changed much from year to year, but those hours are being assigned to a smaller pool of corrections officers and deputies who can be forced to work up to 32 hours in overtime every week.
Williams didn’t say where her next destination is; Stockman is heading for a job an an area college.