 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page C03 eedition image

Jean and Henry Wesley received a family visit last spring. Standing, left to right, that's Carolyn, a cousin on Henry's side;Henry's Uncle Willie; cousin Deborrah Wesley; and Deborrah's daughter Alise Lesley.

 Provided photo

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News