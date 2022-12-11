 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page A13 eedition image

Administrators say there's a number of reasons for, and no easy solution to, the recent drop off in enrollment at places like Buffalo State. "We serve a population that was hit really hard (by the pandemic), so it shouldn't be a surprise," said Buffalo State President Katherine Conway-Turner.

 Joseph Cooke/Buffalo News

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News