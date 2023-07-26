Jul 26, 2023 39 min ago 0 1 of 2 Analyst Jenna Dutko works at the Erie Crime Analysis Center inside Buffalo Police Headquarters. Analysts work closely with officers and detectives and can provide them with valuable information. HARRY SCULL JR. PHOTOS, BUFFALO NEWS Dennis Richards, director of the Erie Crime Analysis Center, works at his desk in Buffalo Police Headquarters on July 11. Related to this story Most Popular Bill would ban public use of marijuana, including edibles New York State Sen. George Borrello introduced legislation that would prohibit public use of marijuana in all forms “unless specifically autho… In wake of Nyheim Hines injury, here's what 'standard' NFL contracts say about banned off-field activities Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines might have violated the terms of his player contract due to his off-the-field injury. Ted's Hot Dogs in Lockport closes for good The Lockport Ted's Hot Dogs location, plagued by staffing issues, has permanently closed. Eastern Hills Mall will start vacating tenants to make way for new town center The Eastern Hills Mall is taking a major step forward in its plans to transform the Clarence mall into a town center – a walkable, livable com… Mother of missing Buffalo woman helped kick-start investigation of serial killer of Gilgo Beach In the summer of 2009, a 15-year-old Buffalo girl received disturbing phone calls from a man who taunted her about her missing older sister.