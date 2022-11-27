Related to this story
Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs made a lifetime memory for a young fan before the game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday.
It was likely the first time this season that a Buffalo Bills fan heard “13 seconds” referenced without getting a pit in their stomach, Pergament said.
More than 80 inches of snow fell on Hamburg and Orchard Park during the storm that paralyzed parts of the from Wednesday to Sunday, the National Weather Service said.
When the story is told of the Bills’ 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns in Detroit, it will not be complete without Squirrel Winter, without Marc Braun, without Mr. Dave and without dozens of others.
A 28-25 victory Thursday over the Detroit Lions undoubtedly made the Thanksgiving turkey taste much better in Western New York, but it potentially comes with some indigestion.
"We are heartbroken," Mayor Byron W. Brown said. "We are in pain right now."
Jay Skurski grades the Buffalo Bills in their 28-25 victory over the Detroit Lions.
Many snow-related travel bans were lifted early Monday morning. For additional details read: Most, but not all, snow-related driving bans have been lifted.
JJ Alfieri – nightclub owner, restaurateur, writer, director, film producer, music lover and raconteur supreme – died Sunday. He was 44.
Three questions on our mind after the Thanksgiving Day victory over the Detroit Lions.