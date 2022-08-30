Aug 30, 2022 59 min ago 0 1 of 2 Bills head coach Sean McDermott addresses the Matt Araiza situation after a loss to the Panthers on Friday. The Bills released the rookie punter on Saturday. Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News Related to this story Most Popular Bills release punter Matt Araiza after rape allegations in civil suit In discussing the team’s decision Saturday evening, a somber Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said, “Our culture here is more important than winning football games.” Bills punter Matt Araiza accused of rape in civil lawsuit in California Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza and two former college teammates at San Diego State University have been accused in a lawsuit of gang raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last fall. Jay Skurski: Release of Matt Araiza answers one question, but plenty more remain for Bills From the moment the details of the lawsuit were made public Thursday by the Los Angeles Times, the Bills' response has been puzzling, at best, and troubling, at worst. Statement by 'Jane Doe' attorney on Bills' release of Matt Araiza The attorney for "Jane Doe" thinks the Buffalo Bills made the right decision in releasing punter Matt Araiza on Saturday. However, Dan Gilleon thinks the team took far too long to come to the decision. Transcript: What an emotional Sean McDermott said about allegations against Matt Araiza Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott spent the majority of his postgame news conference addressing the lawsuit filed against rookie punter Matt Araiza. Here is what he said. Early fan reactions to Araiza accusations lean toward cutting punter The Buffalo Bills have a crisis on their hands. And some fans have been swift to respond that if the Bills don’t take action, they will. A look at the veteran options for Bills at punter now that Matt Ariaza is out Perhaps the most prominent is Grand Island native Brett Kern, who is locked in a battle for his job on the Tennessee Titans with rookie Brett Stonehouse. Alan Pergament: WIVB's exodus of reporters continues; WKBW names Epps weekend anchor Kayla Green announced on Twitter Wednesday that Friday is her last day and that she has accepted a job with the Hamburg Central School District. Araiza denies rape; his accuser wrote in journal about being gang-raped hours after it allegedly happened The woman who accused Bills punter Matt Araiza of raping her when she was 17 wrote recollections in a journal entry immediately after telling San Diego police that she was gang-raped. With preseason in the books, a final 53-man Bills roster projection Here is The Buffalo News’ final projection on who will make up that 53-man roster.