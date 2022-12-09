 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former UB quarter back Kyle Vantrease has passed for 3,901 yards and 25 touchdowns this season at Georgia Southern, his sixth in college football. Vantrease will face UB in the Camellia Bowl.

 Photo by AJ Henderson/ Georgia Southern Athletics

