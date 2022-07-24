Related to this story
Most Popular
Customers arriving after 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Tops Market at 2101 Elmwood Ave. in North Buffalo found it closed, according to a passerby.
Hamburg town police are looking for at least three suspects who stole 16 cars from West Herr Toyota on Southwestern Boulevard late Friday night or early Saturday morning.
Tonawanda detectives found Akeda Howton's body in the parking lot at the Raintree Island apartments, west of Ellicott Creek Park.
"I think it would be best for the party if we embrace the new generation of leadership," Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, said in a wide-ranging interview that dealt largely with his career-ending decision to embrace gun control measures after the May 14 mass shooting at the Tops Markets store in Buffalo.
“We want to really harness the energy of the Buffalo fans and create a unique game-day experience,” said Scott Radecic, a former Bills linebacker who’s serving as the project executive for Populous, the stadium's architect.
Several dozen people temporarily blocked traffic on Route 33 in Buffalo Saturday evening as they released balloons to pay tribute to a fatal accident victim.
The men accused of killing three people in a 2019 drug robbery allegedly left a 3-year-old boy strapped in his car seat overnight with the bodies of his parents, who were shot to death in front of the toddler, court records show.
When the Bills take the field Sunday to start training camp at St. John Fisher University, they believe Miller will be the missing piece to get them to the Super Bowl. There’s some sense of serendipity: Miller spent months thinking he’d be drafted by the Bills in 2011. But instead, his path took him elsewhere, shaping him at each stop. Miles from Buffalo, he grew up, he grew attached. He was traded away, he broke down, he started over. Now, he’s starting over again, but this time, it is on his terms.
COVID-19 symptoms left President Joe Biden with a deep, raspy voice and persistent cough as he met Friday via videoconference with his top economic team, but he tried to strike a reassuring tone, declaring, “I feel much better than I sound.” White House officials say Biden is working more than eight hours a day. His appetite hasn’t diminished, and he signed bills into law and took part in his daily intelligence briefings, albeit via phone. The president’s doctors say his mild symptoms are improving and he has responded well to treatment. He tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday.
The amount of overtime hours at the correctional facility in Alden and the Holding Center in Buffalo has not changed much from year to year, but those hours are being assigned to a smaller pool of corrections officers and deputies who can be forced to work up to 32 hours in overtime every week.