Related to this story
Most Popular
The departure of 27% of the staff was, with a few exceptions, partly due to a "toxic" and demoralizing workplace under Shea's President Michael Murphy, four current and former Shea's employees told The Buffalo News.
The body of Brian Richardson, missing since Aug. 9, was recovered in the Town of Wales by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, according to a Facebook post by Buffalo police.
On radio show, Paladino said Merrick Garland 'probably should be executed'; he later said he was being 'facetious'
Republican congressional candidate Carl Paladino said on a radio show last week that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland "probably should be executed." He later said he was "just being facetious."
"Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family at this time," coach Sean McDermott said at the start of his news conference Thursday morning.
Two men are accused of defrauding investors of millions through a series of audacious lies, from a purported deal to buy livestock from companies in Kenya and Somalia to sell to companies in Oman, to fraudulent gold deals with companies in Hong Kong and Australia.
There were no mechanical failures or malfunctions with Barnes' plane before the crash, the agency found.
Bills starters – and their backups, too – shined in what was a dominating, 42-15 victory over the Broncos in front of a big crowd at Highmark Stadium in the second preseason game.
Jehovah's Witnesses had two carts offering religious literature at the Erie County Fair in 2014. This year, organizers said 90 carts will be at different locations at various times.
Local law enforcement and a wide network of friends and family have narrowed the investigation to a Wales park, but have had no success locating the father of two.
The couple initially denied they had sex on Cedar Point's Ferris wheel, with the woman claiming she was picking up a pack of cigarettes, police said.