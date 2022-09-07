Related to this story
Inside the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, under the watchful eye of surveillance cameras, authorities came to suspect the dealer was showing the players cards they weren't supposed to see.
Pegula’s career to this point – even as she is finally operating near the top of her sport – has been stacked with challenges. And they are challenges that her family’s resources cannot fix.
Three more members of Shea's Performing Arts Center's Board of Trustees have resigned and the GM fired as turmoil continues over the board's decision to retain Michael Murphy as president.
Bills tight end Dawson Knox took to Instagram on Saturday to share a message for his brother, Luke, and thanked those who had offered love and support following Luke's death at age 22 on Aug. 17.
Ronald Richau is suing Gregory E. Devlin and Devlin's Deuce, a bar at 2335 Sheridan Drive, for negligence.
For the entire 2022-23 school year, students in the Bolivar-Richburg Central School District now must leave their cellphones, smartwatches and other electronic devices stashed in their lockers.
Stefon Diggs has worked diligently to build his own brand on and off the field, and companies in Buffalo and beyond are taking notice.
The owner of Share Kitchen & Bar Room wants to enclose outdoor tables along one side of the restaurant and set out patio seating on the roof of this addition.
A legal battle has erupted within the Silo City project team after the construction manager on the $41 million redevelopment job was replaced amid allegations of shoddy work and poor performance.
A 25-year-old woman is dead and a 34-year-old man is in custody after they stabbed each other during a domestic dispute early Sunday, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.