Related to this story
Most Popular
Levi's mother, Eta, wrote a thank you to Buffalo and Sabres fans on Twitter on Saturday.
Here are the NHL wild-card standings for the Eastern Conference heading into Sunday's games.
Kozak unloaded on Thompson during a fight, at one point, grabbing the back of Thompson's jersey with his left hand and punching with his right.
Laura Pegula, one of two children from Bills owner/CEO Terry Pegula's previous marriage, was one of the team's representatives at this week's …
Showcasing the precise technique that earned him the crease only a few weeks after leaving Northeastern University to turn pro, Devon Levi del…