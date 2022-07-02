 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Buffalo News is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Erie County Fair

  • 0
Page A08 eedition image

George Johnson, of Buffalo United Front, and Zeneta Everhart, mother of Zaire Goodman, who was wounded May 14 in the Tops mass shooting, stand behind stacks of donated books in the driveway of Molly Hirschbeck's Tonawanda home. Everhart and Goodman started the campaign to collect books that address racism and Black history.

 Libby March/Buffalo News

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News