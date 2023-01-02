Related to this story
A Buffalo couple cared for the body of a stranger who collapsed and died outside their home on Christmas Eve during a rescue attempt by the woman’s family.
Poloncarz calls Buffalo blizzard response 'embarrassing'; Brown suggests county exec struggling under the pressure
Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said during a news conference Wednesday said that the county had taken over snow removal efforts in a large chunk of the city, from Broadway at the Cheektowaga line to the waterfront.
Family members are mourning Monique Alexander, 52, who died outside on Christmas Eve in the bitter cold, biting winds and blowing snow of the weekend blizzard.
A 27-year-old Kenmore mechanic is being lauded as a hero for saving at least 10 and as many as 24 lives during the blizzard by breaking into a Cheektowaga school to find shelter for himself and a group of strangers whose vehicles were stuck in the snow nearby.
For two days, a group of seven Target workers stranded at the store, instead of being home with their families for the holidays, spent the weekend providing about two dozen stranded motorists with comfort and care.
Stasia Syta is one of nearly three dozen people known to have died in last weekend's storm, a grim toll likely to rise in the days ahead.
Diggs was a full participant in Friday’s practice. He did not attribute his illness Thursday to anything specific.
The region's death toll from the Christmas weekend blizzard has grown to at least 40 people.
More people in Western New York have died due to this storm than died as a result of the Blizzard of '77.
At least 40 people have died in Erie and Niagara counties due to the blizzard that paralyzed the city of Buffalo for six days.