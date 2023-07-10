The contract between UPS and the Teamsters union is set to expire July 31. There hasn't been a strike at UPS since a 15-day walkout in 1997.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arthur Wheaton, director of labor studies at Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations, believes there's "three or four weeks to hammer out a deal" left before a full-blown UPS labor strike.
Arthur Wheaton, director of labor studies at Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations, believes there's "three or four weeks to hammer out a deal" left before a full-blown UPS labor strike.