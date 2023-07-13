The Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum is the fifth oldest major league baseball stadium.
MARK SOMMER PHOTOS, NEWS STAFF REPORTER
Frederick Heinz, left, who saw Willie Mays play his last game in the Coliseum in 1970, and Nina Thorsen, one of the bleacher drummers, show off a banner before attaching it over the right centerfield wall.
Tike Narry, an Amtrak engineer, is one of the drummers in the Coliseum's right field bleachers. "They got rid of all their good young players who came up through the system and doubled the prices," he said of A's management.
