 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page A04 eedition image

Supporters gather at a prayer vigil for Damar Hamlin at the Bills Team Store in Orchard Park on Tuesday. The Buffalo Bills safety is recovering in University of Cinicnnate Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest Monday night during the game with the Cincinnati Bengals.

 Joseph Cooke/Buffalo News

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News