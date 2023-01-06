Related to this story
The Buffalo Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended after the Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, received CPR and was taken to the hospital.
'A constellation of incredibly bad luck' befell Bills safety Damar Hamlin, UB heart doctor says, but prognosis hopeful
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in the wrong place at precisely the wrong time Monday night when a blow to his chest short-circuited his…
A former NFL trainer with 26 years of sideline experience lauded the Buffalo Bills’ medical staff for their immediate treatment of safety Dama…
Diggs was a full participant in Friday’s practice. He did not attribute his illness Thursday to anything specific.
It will be the fourth Bills game that the No. 1 team will have called this season and the second in Buffalo.
Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field following a tackle and was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was in critical condition Monday night, leaving teammates in tears and fans stunned.
A number of fans have suggested that rather than announcing the starting lineup before Sunday's game, the Bills should announce the names of the medical staff.
Pronger was 23 years old and competing with the St. Louis Blues in the Western Conference semifinals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 1998 when he was struck on the left side of his chest by a slap shot. Pronger managed to stand up following the impact and took two strides before falling to the ice.
Here are some other NFL on-field medical emergencies through the years, including former Bills tight end Kevin Everett's devastating injury in 2007.