Related to this story
Most Popular
For two days, a group of seven Target workers stranded at the store, instead of being home with their families for the holidays, spent the weekend providing about two dozen stranded motorists with comfort and care.
The blizzard ended Christmas morning, but the emergency was far from over.
At least 28 people have died in Erie and Niagara counties due to the blizzard, officials have confirmed.
Motorists are urged to use caution if choosing to drive due to the continuing challenging conditions.
Power outages will be a serious problem, and utility crews will be limited at times in their response because of the anticipated blizzard-force winds.
Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said city first responders know about the baby and have been trying to figure out a way to get there.
"There's a ton of people stuck. There are stranded people off the road," said Erie County Deputy Joe Reeves. In one car, deputies found a young mother with a newborn baby.
Blizzard conditions are expected in Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties, with winds gusting as high as 70 mph Friday and Friday night.
The National Weather Service replaced the blizzard warning with a winter storm warning for Erie, Genesee, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.
- Complete coverage: Blizzard blasts Buffalo; at least three dead
Ice. Wind. Lake-effect snow. Lakeshore flooding. Subfreezing temperatures. Blizzard conditions. Possible power outages.
Get ready.
A winter storm that the meteorologists with the National Weather Service are calling a "once in a generation" event is headed toward Western New York, just in time for the holidays.