Legends Hospitality has been awarded the food and beverage rights for the new Bills stadium, which is scheduled to open in 2026.
Another reader asks: Who is under more pressure this season: Sean McDermott or Brandon Beane?
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is among of group of athletes and celebrities who have invested $150 million in RX3 Growth Partners, an investmen…
“He did a great job for us last year and particularly played well in the playoff games,” McCarthy said. “Buffalo’s got a really good one.”
Jiri Kulich and fellow Buffalo Sabres first-round draft pick Isak Rosen scored impressive goals Wednesday to help the Rochester Americans comp…