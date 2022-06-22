Related to this story
Ray Miranda filed a site plan in 2013 for a single-story retail building for a Tim Hortons restaurant with a drive-thru window on nearly an acre of land at the corner of Chestnut Ridge (Route 277) and Armor Duells roads.
Dan Kubik, a former University at Buffalo and Orchard Park High School football player, died Wednesday.
WKBW-TV (Channel 7) hired a familiar face to fill its meteorologist opening, naming Mary Beth Wrobel its noon and 5 p.m. weather anchor on weekdays starting July 1.
A bicyclist was killed and two others were seriously injured when a driver of a car crashed into them as they were biking on South Park Avenue near the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino Friday night, police said.
The restaurant's owners, in the Facebook post, blamed the Covid-19 pandemic and the defeat of a bill a few weeks ago in the Senate that they say could have helped revitalize the business.
DENVER – As part of his annual remarks prior to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman offered his best w…
The tornado watch, which is one step below the more serious tornado warning, was announced at 3 p.m. and had been in effect for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties.
When I covered college basketball, the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres in the late 1970s and early 1980s, I was respectful to my competitors. But I didn’t often socialize with them, Pergament says.
The money includes $36.5 million for housing and social services. She said more than 1,000 homeowners struggling to keep their houses in good shape will receive about $10,000 each in grants to fix their homes.
With players and coaches now enjoying some down time, let’s take a look at the roster, and project the 53 players who may make up the team for the season opener Sept. 8 at the Los Angeles Rams.