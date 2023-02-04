Like many shopping centers around the U.S., the Boulevard Mall in Amherst is a shadow of its former self, but Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa in his State of the Town address Friday said the land could be a great resource for new housing.
Derek Gee/News file photo
The town of Amherst will take ownership this spring of the former Westwood Country Club, an important step in its efforts to transform the property into a town park.
Workers allege that Postal Service managers on Dec. 23 ignored warnings about the ferocious nature of the storm before finally allowing them t…
1 of 2
Like many shopping centers around the U.S., the Boulevard Mall in Amherst is a shadow of its former self, but Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa in his State of the Town address Friday said the land could be a great resource for new housing.