Buffalo Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula is "progressing well," according to a statement released by the teams.
'Street takeovers' driven by social media shut down the Kensington; police intent on shutting them down
Multiple videos from at least two "takeovers" of Route 33 have been posted to TikTok, showing what appeared to be dozens of cars stopped or barely moving on one side of the expressway.
Investigators are working to identify the body and notify family members, they said.
Jessica Pegula told reporters at Wimbledon on Wednesday that her mother, Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula, is "doing a lot better now."
'Absolutely unprecedented': East Aurora dealing with rash of car thefts, mirroring local and national trend
Six vehicles have been reported stolen from East Aurora in the last two weeks, the town and village's police department confirmed. All six incidents shared one factor in common: At the time they were stolen, the cars were unlocked with the keys or key fob inside.
Two people were struck by gunfire Tuesday near Delaware Avenue and the westbound exit of the Route 198 Scajaquada Expressway, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.
“The decision to not open our outdoor pools this summer came down to the safety and welfare of our residents," Mayor Byron Brown said in a statement.
TMP knew it was time to shift the production out of a plant on Dingens Street on Buffalo into larger, modern space. Instead of taking that work – and jobs – out of New York state, TMP opted to become part of the revitalization of the former Bethlehem Steel property off Route 5.
The shooting happened shortly after 8:10 p.m. on the westbound expressway near the Delaware Avenue exit, police said in a news release.
Endorsed Democrat Melissa Hartman, the supervisor for the Town of Eden, handily won the Democratic primary race for Erie County clerk against five-year incumbent Michael "Mickey" Kearns. The two will face off again in the general election. While Hartman has now secured the Democratic Party line, Kearns still carries both the Republican and Conservative party lines.