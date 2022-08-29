Related to this story
In discussing the team’s decision Saturday evening, a somber Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said, “Our culture here is more important than winning football games.”
Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza and two former college teammates at San Diego State University have been accused in a lawsuit of gang raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last fall.
From the moment the details of the lawsuit were made public Thursday by the Los Angeles Times, the Bills' response has been puzzling, at best, and troubling, at worst.
"They have to start Week 1 the way they finished last year. The best players in this league do that and that’s my expectation for Josh this year,” Palmer said.
Mediak, perhaps best known for her "Good News with Gabby" features, said her new job is in a Top 40 market but declined to reveal the city or station.
Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott spent the majority of his postgame news conference addressing the lawsuit filed against rookie punter Matt Araiza. Here is what he said.
The Buffalo Bills have a crisis on their hands. And some fans have been swift to respond that if the Bills don’t take action, they will.
The Vegas Golden Knights' fourth home preseason game is Oct. 4, and fans will receive a Jack Eichel statue. Sort of.
Kayla Green announced on Twitter Wednesday that Friday is her last day and that she has accepted a job with the Hamburg Central School District.