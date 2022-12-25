Related to this story
Most Popular
Ice. Wind. Lake-effect snow. Lakeshore flooding. Subfreezing temperatures. Blizzard conditions. Possible power outages.
Get ready.
A winter storm that the meteorologists with the National Weather Service are calling a "once in a generation" event is headed toward Western New York, just in time for the holidays.
It will start out with some rain, a steep temperature drop, followed by ice, wind and blowing snow just before Christmas.
Power outages will be a serious problem, and utility crews will be limited at times in their response because of the anticipated blizzard-force winds.
“There is no rule that addresses penalties being assessed to a team based on their fans’ actions,” ESPN’s officiating analyst, John Parry, told The Buffalo News.
Blizzard conditions are expected in Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties, with winds gusting as high as 70 mph Friday and Friday night.
The combination of heavy snow and relentless winds has created whiteout conditions across Erie County.
- Complete coverage: Blizzard blasts Buffalo; at least three dead
- 'Extreme' conditions in Erie County: 'There's no reason to be outside'
"There's a ton of people stuck. There are stranded people off the road," said Erie County Deputy Joe Reeves. In one car, deputies found a young mother with a newborn baby.
Battering winds with gusts approaching hurricane force began bombarding Western New York just as day broke and never quit.
Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said city first responders know about the baby and have been trying to figure out a way to get there.
Allen's latest gifts, based on guard Rodger Saffold's Instagram on Wednesday, are customized Phat Scooters with each player's number.