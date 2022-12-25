 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page A09 eedition image

Route 5 in Lackawanna looked more like a frozen parking lot than a major thoroughfare on Saturday, as vehicles as large as tractor-trailers were getting stuck in the storm. Gov .Kathy Hochul has dispatched National Guard soldiers to assist in the rescue and cleanup efforts.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News