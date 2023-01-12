An Ohio man visiting Niagara Falls as part of a cross-country escapade to celebrate his 40th birthday left a gift in front of the Buffalo Bills store early Thursday: a brand-new folding table scrawled with a message to Bills Mafia.
Hamlin was released Monday morning from intensive care at University of Cincinnati Medical Center and was flown back to Buffalo, where he was transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute to continue his treatment.
Given the week the Bills and the NFL have had in the wake of Damar Hamlin's scary injury, a CPR sack celebration didn't seem like the classiest move. Especially by the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Hamlin's hometown, and in the stadium where Hamlin played his college football for Pitt.
Per the physicians at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the Bills released a statement Friday morning that read: "Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery."