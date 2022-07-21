 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page A07 eedition image

The sun rises on the morning of the reopening of Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue on Friday, two months after a gun man killed 10 and wounded three in a mass shooting.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News