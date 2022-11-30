Related to this story
Sheahan, a 30-year-old forward, was placed on unconditional waivers by the Sabres on Sunday with the intent to terminate his contract.
In the last 10 years in WNY, state police troopers have been accused of myriad wrongdoing. None of the troopers lost their jobs, even those who abused their authority.
It was likely the first time this season that a Buffalo Bills fan heard “13 seconds” referenced without getting a pit in their stomach, Pergament said.
Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs made a lifetime memory for a young fan before the game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday.
The Bills are missing eight players due to illness for Sunday's practice, coach Sean McDermott told reporters.
A 28-25 victory Thursday over the Detroit Lions undoubtedly made the Thanksgiving turkey taste much better in Western New York, but it potentially comes with some indigestion.
Jay Skurski grades the Buffalo Bills in their 28-25 victory over the Detroit Lions.
See who is buying and selling properties in Erie County.
Michael L. Muscarella, 67, was hit by a high lift that was removing snow near McKinley Parkway and Columbus Avenue in South Buffalo.
“If they needed me to play today, I’ll be ready to play,” Brown said. “It doesn’t take long for me to pick up everything to get my mind right. Whatever this team needs me to do, I’m here to do it.”