 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page C02 eedition image

Some $5 million in enhancements around the Niagara Falls Observation Tower will improve the viewing experience for visitors to the international attraction.

 News file photo

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News