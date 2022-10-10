 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Randy Green, coordinator for Niagara River Haudenosaunee, performs during an Indigenous Peoples Day celebration. "I was excited to stop separation and do celebration," said Lea Golden, director of the Title VI Indian Educational Program for Gowanda schools.

 Joseph Cooke/Buffalo News

