Questions linger about how the city and county can work better together to improve emergency response, and save lives, when Brown and Poloncarz don't engage in serious policy discussions at a high level.'
Workers allege that Postal Service managers on Dec. 23 ignored warnings about the ferocious nature of the storm before finally allowing them to stop mail deliveries. They also allege management ordered them to vacate the Williamsville Postal Station and drive home in dangerous conditions.
Not including the brief morning skates on gamedays, the Sabres have practiced only twice since Jan. 9. Granato's decision to prioritize rest has his team playing its best hockey at a time when many around the league are physically and mentally exhausted.