Mar 13, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Sabres forward Alex Tuch, close to returning from injury, has compiled 62 points in 57 games this season. Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News Related to this story Most Popular Fish Fry Geeks share their recommendations for the best one in town While the numbers fluctuate daily, there is a clear favorite that is pulling in nearly a third of the group's votes. Stefon Diggs on 'The Shop' says Vikings sent him to Bills for things 'not to go well' “If you look at the grand scheme of things, like, Minnesota sent me to Buffalo not to have the career that I’ve been having,” Diggs said. Jason Arno pledged to 'live life at every moment.' And he devoted his life to his daughter The fallen Buffalo firefighter is remembered as a loyal family man who loved to cook. Ryan O'Halloran: Five free agents whose additions would help the Bills This could be a work-around-the-margins free-agent period for the Bills – sit out the first 48-72 hours when the stupid money is handed out an… Observations: Sabres fall to Islanders on controversial goal in third period Former Sabres winger Hudson Fasching directed a puck out of mid-air with his left leg – a play that was ruled no goal on the ice and then over…