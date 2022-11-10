Related to this story
"Saturday Night Live" took aim at Jets fans in advance of Sunday's game against the Bills.
“We've been on several different teams, and nobody has ever made him feel wanted and welcome like Buffalo," said Dean Marlowe's wife, Marlana.
Renderings of new Buffalo Bills stadium show nod to the past: 'It's a celebration of Western New York'
The tall, strongly vertical structure is designed with a partial roof and a perforated metal exterior that allows fans approaching from the plaza to get a peek at the inside of the stadium, which is scheduled to open in 2026.
The official qualifications for public office do not include simple human decency, but that surely should be high on the list of attributes that Americans demand of their public officials.
A 115-year-old tunnel located below Niagara Falls has opened to visitors for the first time.
Police responded to the call just after 10:30 p.m. at Zone One Complex. Police said two females and two males were transported to Erie County Medical Center, where one of the females was reported to be in critical condition.
Buffalo Schools reinstates athletic director Aubrey Lloyd after three years of paid administrative leave
After spending three years on paid administrative leave, Aubrey Lloyd has returned to his role as athletic director for Buffalo Public Schools.
Featuring the same striping on the black jersey, the new look includes a revamped white bison head logo, referred to as the Goathead, with different shadow details, horns and outlines.
“We continue to partner with a first-class team of experts and professionals to bring our stadium to life, said Ron Raccuia, the Bills' executive vice president and chief operation officer.
Shetice Jackson said she appreciated the throngs of customers and friends who came to her aid.