The rematch featuring two of the NFL’s most charismatic and, according to CBS' Jim Nantz, most likable quarterbacks, will be must-see TV and CBS wanted it on its air.
The Tigers go from 4-2 overall and 2-0 in Class AA, to 0-6 and 0-2.
It’s already looking like these two teams are on a collision course in the playoffs for the third season in a row. This game is only Round I. There is a good chance Round II is coming in January, writes Mark Gaughan.
WASHINGTON — Standing in front of Floridians who had lost everything during Hurricane Ian, President Biden on Wednesday recalled his own house…
In the video, you can see Dahlin looking straight at a fallen Norris and then stopping just short of him to spray some ice shavings in his face.
Epenesa's ejection was the second in two weeks for Hussey's crew, with Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez getting tossed last week, also for making contact with Hussey.
Finally, four-plus years after Tage’s arrival in a blockbuster trade with the St. Louis Blues, he and Rachel can begin to plot their future in Buffalo with their infant son, Brooks.
The trip to Arrowhead Stadium is more than just a Week 6 matchup between two of the AFC’s best teams. Rather, it’s a rematch of what many consider to be the best game ever played – unless you call 716 home – Kansas City’s divisional victory over the Bills in last year’s playoffs.
UB officials said the stabbing "was a targeted act of violence" and said in a statement there is no ongoing danger to the university community.
Alan Pergament: Want to save some money and/or make sure you can see the Bills game Sunday? Read this
"I recently learned that it pays to periodically talk to the billing department at Spectrum cable," Pergament says.