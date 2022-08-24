Related to this story
The departure of 27% of the staff was, with a few exceptions, partly due to a "toxic" and demoralizing workplace under Shea's President Michael Murphy, four current and former Shea's employees told The Buffalo News.
The body of Brian Richardson, missing since Aug. 9, was recovered in the Town of Wales by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, according to a Facebook post by Buffalo police.
"Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family at this time," coach Sean McDermott said at the start of his news conference Thursday morning.
On radio show, Paladino said Merrick Garland 'probably should be executed'; he later said he was being 'facetious'
Republican congressional candidate Carl Paladino said on a radio show last week that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland "probably should be executed." He later said he was "just being facetious."
The Vegas Golden Knights' fourth home preseason game is Oct. 4, and fans will receive a Jack Eichel statue. Sort of.
A suspected marijuana transaction that went awry resulted in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Niagara Falls girl just after midnight Friday on Elmer Avenue in Buffalo.
There were no mechanical failures or malfunctions with Barnes' plane before the crash, the agency found.
Mediak, perhaps best known for her "Good News with Gabby" features, said her new job is in a Top 40 market but declined to reveal the city or station.
Niagara County sheriff’s deputies said Ria E. Vannoort was attending a party at a home on East Lake Road and went onto the lake on a personal watercraft.
Bills starters – and their backups, too – shined in what was a dominating, 42-15 victory over the Broncos in front of a big crowd at Highmark Stadium in the second preseason game.