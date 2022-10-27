Related to this story
Four teenagers were killed Monday when the stolen car they were riding in crashed at the entrance to the westbound Scajaquada Expressway from the westbound Kensington Expressway, according to Buffalo police.
Hello world! Welcome to the mailbag. With Jay Skurski getting some time off during the bye week, I am here to answer your questions and inspir…
A day after a horrific crash Monday left four teens dead, another hospitalized and the driver facing criminal charges, Buffalo was learning about the young lives that were lost and the tragic consequences of a dangerous trend spread through TikTok.
The Sabres trounced the sprialing Vancouver Canucks and received good news about injured defenseman Mattias Samuelsson, who left the game with an injury.
Members of the management team systematically cheated workers out of their pay, the suit claims, including stealing tips, not paying for breaks, forcing them to buy uncompensated uniform items, and sometimes paying wages below the legal minimum.
Bills at bye roundtable: Surprise player? Best play? Will Buffalo make a big move? News writers have answers
Here's a roundtable discussion with News Bills writers Mark Gaughan, Jay Skurski, Ryan O'Halloran and Katherine Fitzgerald on where the Buffalo Bills stand as they take their bye-week break.
Actor and musician Johnny Depp and guitarist Jeff Beck have filed a lawsuit against a Buffalo professor and folklorist who accused the pair of plagiarism in August.
The combination of fewer fans heading to a stadium that seats about 10,000 fewer people than Highmark Stadium, along with the addition of new walkways for pedestrians and new driveways into parking lots, should improve access, a new report said.
During a game in which the Buffalo Sabres’ evolution into a dangerous offensive team was on full display against one of the NHL's best, it was fitting that Rasmus Dahlin was at the center of their 6-3 victory over the previously undefeated Calgary Flames.
"Shea's Performing Arts Center Board of Trustees today announced that Michael G. Murphy is no longer its president," a statement said, without explaining whether Murphy resigned or was fired.