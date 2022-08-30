 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page A07 eedition image

While not a huge surge in homes for sale, the increase in inventory and slower pace has eased pressure on buyers, who can take more time to look and make better decisions compared with when they felt rushed.

 Derek Gee/News file photo

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News